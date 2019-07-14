Uptown comes back to life under a light rain

The rain from Tropical Storm Barry calmed down enough on Sunday for some residents to resume daily activities, like this cyclist on Constance Street. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Tropical Storm Barry continued to cause rain and sparse street flooding Uptown for the second day. On Sunday, however, many residents were out and about visiting the increasing number of restaurants, bars and grocery stores that opened. Once the storm moved north, the city came back to life.
Rain left some Uptown streets, including Felicity, flooded on Sunday afternoon. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Steady, light rainfall weighs down the branches of a crape myrtle tree on Sunday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
The RTA resumed bus routes on Sunday. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)
Residents were allowed to continue parking on the neutral ground and on sidewalks until Monday morning. (Zach Brien, UptownMessenger.com)