Two men robbed at gunpoint on Erato Street, police say

Two men walking on Erato Street were robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening, New Orleans police said.

The victims, one man in his 20s and one in his 30s, were walking in the 1800 block of Erato Street (near Baronne Street) when an unknown man with a gun accosted them from behind, according to NOPD reports. He took their belongings and left, driving off in an early-2000s white Chevrolet Tahoe, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.