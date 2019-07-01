Two arrested in aggravated burglary of Fontainebleau home

Two men were arrested after a Fontainebleau resident was held in his home by two intruders demanding money, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Two men barged into the victim’s home in the 4400 block of Gen. Pershing Street armed with a baseball bat at about 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 30, the police report states. They demanded money, but the victim, a 54-year-old man, said he didn’t have any cash.

The intruders then forced the victim onto the bed and threatened to return with guns. They said they would remain in the home until the victim was paid the next day.

New Orleans police officers came to the home just before 2 p.m. and arrested Brandon Dumas, 31, and Ellevy Robinson, 30. They face charges of aggravated burglary and kidnapping.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.