Tropical Storm Barry forms in Gulf; track includes New Orleans

The disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico has formed into Tropical Storm Barry and is expected to bring storm surge, heavy rainfall and wind hazards to the Louisiana coast over the next several days, the National Hurricane Center reported Thursday in its 10 a.m. update. The projected track has shifted to the east and includes New Orleans. The storm is moving slowly and is expected to result in days of heavy rainfall with possible hurricane conditions. It is expected to make landfall as a weak hurricane Saturday in Louisiana.

Flash flooding and river flooding are likely, especially along the eastern truck of the system, which includes New Orleans.

A tropical storm warning and hurricane watch have been issued for much of the coast, and additional warnings and watches could be issued today.