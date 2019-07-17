This Week at The Broad: Bye Barry, Hello Beyoncé

Sponsored by

Last week was a crazy one, eh? After a nice downpour on Wednesday, we stayed closed until Sunday to make sure Barry didn’t rain too hard on our parade. We’re happy to be open again with two new movies to share including a big one involving some big cats.

THE LION KING is a new look on a ’90s classic. The new cast is a who’s who of A-List talent led by Donald Glover, Beyoncé, and James Earl Jones reprising the role of Mufasa because nobody can fill those paws.

Director Jon Favreau has been at the forefront of using special effects to tell beautiful stories (See Zathura or the recent remake of The Jungle King for proof) so if you are hesitant about seeing this version we just have two words for you: Hakuna Matata.

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO is one of our most requested films of the summer, and it’s easy to see why. When people ask us why we don’t show every big movie released this weekend, it’s because we want to leave room for movies like this: powerful stories that don’t always get the nationwide exposure they deserve. In a city like New Orleans, it’s not that difficult to relate to the changing landscape of San Francisco. So check this film out and stick around with your friends at our bar for a lively conversation.

TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM, SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME, and MIDSOMMAR stick around in our theater for another week. During our brief downtime, we got some national press for an event we lined up in August. WHEN I GET HOME is a stunning work from Solange Knowles and is being shown at museums around the world. We are honored to be one of the very few movie theaters in the country to show the complete work, and you can grab tickets for it right now.

BYOB(aby) will be showing SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

SHOWTIMES

MIDSOMMAR

Friday & Sunday: 10:30 AM 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:55 PM

Saturday: 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:55 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 4:00 PM 7:00 PM 9:55 PM

Thursday: 3:40 PM 6:30 PM 9:55 PM

THE LION KING

Friday – Sunday: 11:00 AM 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM 9:20 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM 9:20 PM

Thursday: 11:00 AM 1:35 PM 4:10 PM 6:45 PM 9:20 PM

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

Friday – Sunday: 11:10 AM 2:00 PM 4:40 PM 7:20 PM 10:00 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 2:00 PM 4:40 PM 7:20 PM 10:00 PM

Thursday: 10:30 AM 2:00 PM 4:40 PM 7:20 PM

THE LAST BLACK MAN IN SAN FRANCISCO

Friday – Sunday: 11:20 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:10 PM 9:40 PM

Thursday: 11:20 AM 1:50 PM 4:30 PM 7:00 PM 9:40 PM

TONI MORRISON: THE PIECES I AM

Friday & Sunday: 1:30 PM

Saturday: 1:20 PM

Monday – Wednesday: 1:30 PM

Thursday: 1:10 PM

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD

Thursday: 9:30 PM

Monday – Friday: $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under) Saturday & Sunday: $8 Matinee (Any show starting before 5:30 PM), $10 Adults, $8 Military, Seniors (62+), and Children (12 & Under)

PARKING

The Broad Theater offers limited parking in our surface lot for cars, and bicycle racks for our friends who like to pedal. Sidewalk parking is available throughout the neighborhood including directly in front of the theater. The tow yard across from our main parking lot as well as the AutoZone across Broad Street both offer additional parking without the fear of a costly boot.

HAPPY HOUR

During weekdays, we offer happy hour specials till 6 p.m. Come enjoy $5 draft wines, draft beers, and well cocktails. You can also enjoy a pint of any beer and a small popcorn for only $10!

The Broad Theater

636 N. Broad Street

New Orleans, LA 70119

504-218-1008