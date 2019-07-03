Overnight vehicle burglaries caught on video

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying suspects sought in the investigation of multiple vehicle burglary incidents in the Second District on June 25.

During the early morning hours, the pictured suspects reportedly committed various vehicle burglaries. The vehicle the perpetrators used as a means of transportation is believed to be a newer model Volvo SUV.

Surveillance video of the break-ins can be seen at the following links: Link 1, Link 2.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.