Suspects sought in overnight car burglaries in Broadmoor

The NOPD is requesting assistance from the public in locating and identifying suspects in the investigation of two vehicle burglaries that occurred on June 27 at Delachaise and South Johnson streets.

At about 2:30 a.m., the pictured dark-colored sedan occupied by at least three individuals clad in hoodies perpetrated two vehicle burglaries in the area of South Johnson and Delachaise streets. Numerous personal items were reported stolen in these incidents, including victims’ credit cards.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.