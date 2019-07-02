Suspect sought in armed robbery of 80-year-old woman on Annunciation

The NOPD has obtained an arrest warrant for Victor Leggett, 28, in the investigation of an armed robbery that occurred on June 26 in the 6100 block of Annunciation Street.

Police believe he robbed an 80-year-old woman while she was inside her car at 6:10 a.m. When located, Leggett will be arrested for armed robbery with a firearm.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.