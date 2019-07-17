Suspect in Vincennes Place auto burglary caught on camera, police say

A man who ransacked a Broadmoor resident’s pickup truck earlier this month was caught on surveillance camera, and investigators are hoping the public can help identify him, New Orleans police said.

The suspect arrived in the 4000 block of Vincennes Place in a gray 2010 Toyota Tundra around 5:30 p.m. July 5 and got out of the passenger side, according to a NOPD report. He opened the victim’s car door and got in for a few seconds, then tried the victim’s second vehicle but could not find an unlocked door, so he departed in the same pickup he arrived in, the report states.

The victim later found that the first car had been ransacked and that his wallet had been taken from it, the report states.

The Toyota pickup truck the suspect arrived in had a Louisiana handicapped license plate (H314660), and police learned it had been stolen two days prior from the intersection of Vincent Road and Linden Street in New Orleans East, the report states.

Anyone who can help identify the suspect in the photo or locate the stolen Toyota Tundra is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.