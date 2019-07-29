StayLocal! to showcase local businesses at Trivia Night

StayLocal! will host a business-themed trivia night and business showcase on Wednesday (July 31) to connect local independent businesses. The night will test knowledge of treasured New Orleans businesses, legendary brands and their founders, and questions about Amazon.com.

Trivia Night takes place at Port Orleans Brewing Company, 4124 Tchoupitoulas St. The B2B showcase and networking hour starts at 5:30, while trivia begins at 6:30 p.m.

Those interested can register here for trivia, as an individual or group here. Team fee of $10 is waived when you bring a donation of canned dog food or small dog collars for Zeus’ Rescues.

“What better way for independent businesses to connect than teaming up to show all that they know about greater New Orleans’ brands and businesses?” asks Maryann Miller, StayLocal program manager. “This event aims to raise the profile of all independent, local businesses and celebrate the businesses and brands unique to our city.”

The trivia competition and B2B showcase are the finale event in StayLocal’s SourceNOLA summer campaign to encourage businesses to switch at least one aspect of their operations from a national (or international) service provider to a local service provider. Find a list of certified local businesses in StayLocal’s directory.

For more information, visit Staylocal.org.