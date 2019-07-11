Son accused of fatally shooting his father during argument

A 49-year-old man was shot to death during an argument with his son Wednesday night in the Leonidas neighborhood, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A family member heard shots fired while the father and son were involved in a verbal altercation in the 1200 block of Eagle Street at about 9:20 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, the police report states. The father was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His son, who fled the scene, had not been located as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.