Shots fired in Eagle Street home invasion; motorcycle sale becomes robbery on Joliet, police say

A burglar shot at the residents he found inside the Eagle Street home he was breaking into Friday, and another man was robbed of a motorcycle by the person he met to sell it to on Joliet Street, New Orleans police said in weekend crime reports.

Around 12:15 a.m. Friday, July 26, three people — a man and a woman both in their mid 30s, and a 20-year man — were at home in the 2500 block of Eagle Street (near Nelson Street) when a stranger came in through a back window, according to the initial NOPD report. One of the residents confronted the intruder, who then drew a gun and demanded their belongings, the report states.

The gunman then fired two shots and left the home through the rear, the report states.

Around 9 p.m. Friday, a man in his 30s met another person near Joliet and Forshey streets to sell a motorcycle, according to the report in that case.

“The victim was hit in the back of the head with a weapon and the suspect fled with the motorcycle in an unknown direction,” the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.