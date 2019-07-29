Shooting reported on Amelia Street after homicide hours earlier, police say

A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday on Amelia Street following a homicide in the same location earlier that morning, New Orleans police said.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was near Amelia and Liberty streets around 7 p.m. Saturday (July 27) when “two unknown males approached with weapons and started to shoot,” according to the initial NOPD report. The victim was hit by the gunfire and tried to run away with the gunmen following, but he made it to a private vehicle and was taken to the hospital, the report states.

Around 2 a.m. the same day, police discovered a man in a crashed car on the same block and determined that he had been shot in the chest, according to earlier reports. Investigators have not said whether the two incidents are considered to be related, however.

Anyone with information on either shooting is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.