Robberies at gunpoint reported on South Saratoga Street, Palm Street, police say

One woman was robbed at gunpoint Friday morning on South Saratoga Street in Central City, and another woman was robbed Sunday afternoon on Palm Street, New Orleans police said in weekend crime reports.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Friday (July 19), a woman in her 20s was getting out of her vehicle in the 2100 block of South Saratoga Street, according to the initial NOPD report in that case. An unknown assailant placed a weapon to the back of her head and demanded her belongings, and took her cash, two cell phones and her keys, the report states.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday (July 21), a woman in her 50s was getting out of her car in the 8600 block of Palm Street when two teens approached her, the report in that case states. One “brandished [a] weapon,” and they began to struggle with her over her purse, the report states.

The teens ultimately took her belongings and left on Palm Street, the report states.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.