Repaving project on South Carrollton begins today

Repaving work on South Carrollton Avenue near Tulane Avenue began today at 7 a.m., the Sewerage & Water Board reports, and is expected to last through Thursday, July 11.

The repairs are needed after a water main and valve broke on the corner on June 28. The water-main repairs have been completed.

The repaving project is expected to last through Thursday, July 11, pending weather conditions.

During repaving, the far left lane will remain open, but residents are advised to expect delays.