The NOPD is investigating the theft of a bicycle in the Uptown Triangle neighborhood.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, June 26, around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Alvin Callender Street. The bicycle was stolen from the front porch of the victim’s residence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Sa’Brina James or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.