Person of interest sought for questioning in Central City homicide

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a person of interest in a Central City homicide.

The incident occurred on March 28 around 11:07 p.m. in the 2100 block of Willow Street.

Jahtyra Petty, 19, is wanted for questioning related to his possible participation in the incident.

Anyone with information on this incident or the whereabouts of Jahtyra Petty is asked to contact Detective Marylou Agustin at 504-312-8822 or the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300. Individuals with information can also call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.