NOPD searching for SUV in fatal hit-and-run

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian Sunday night in the Treme area.

The incident occurred on around 10:55 p.m. on Sunday, July 14, on North Claiborne near Esplanade Avenue.

While crossing the street, a 58-year-old man was struck by a large SUV, witnesses report. The vehicle stopped and then fled the scene.

First District officers responding to the call found the victim unresponsive, suffering from trauma to the head and chest. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

The suspect vehicle was photographed by a bystander. It appears to be a full-size SUV, possibly a GMC or Chevrolet. It is bluish grey in color.

The NOPD Fatality Unit is asking for the public’s help in providing information on this incident on any person who may own such a vehicle with new damage to the front of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the vehicle and/or the driver is asked to contact Detective Edgar Edwards of the NOPD Fatality Unit at -504-658-6208 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.