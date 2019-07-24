NOPD requests $37 million for new headquarters

 Posted by at 10:00 am  city government, land use & development, public safety
Jul 242019
 

New Orleans Police Department Headquarters, 715 S Broad Ave. (Robert Morris, UptownMessenger.com)

The New Orleans Police Department is asking city leaders to budget $37 million to replace the department’s headquarters, authorities said Wednesday morning (July 24).

“We know we need a new building, and we need it fast,” said NOPD Deputy Superintendent Christopher Goodly in a budget meeting with city planning officials. “It’s basically time to consider looking at a new headquarters instead of spending the resources to repair a dilapidated building.”

Read the full story at MidCityMessenger.com