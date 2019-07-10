Mayor declares state of emergency due to extreme weather

Mayor LaToya Cantrell today issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency due to the tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Weather Service has indicated that Tropical Storm or Hurricane Barry will form in the Gulf of Mexico as a result of Tropical Invest 92L, and will likely produce heavy rainfall, flash flooding, coastal and river flooding, strong winds and the possibility of tornadoes, expected to arrive Thursday, July 11.

The National Hurricane Center’s forecast track predicts Hurricane Barry, a Category 1 storm, to make landfall between Lake Charles and Lafayette. The New Orleans area is not currently included in the tropical storm watch.

Cantrell said it was too early to tell whether the city will issue an evacuation order.

“Because of intense thunderstorms, and the further potential for tropical or hurricane force winds and further thunderstorms, New Orleans may experience more widespread localized severe flooding and gale force winds that could result in the endangerment and threat of life, injury and possible property damage,” Mayor Cantrell said.

“I am declaring a state of emergency in the city of New Orleans, warranting the use of all extraordinary measures appropriate to ensure the public health, safety, welfare, and convenience.”

