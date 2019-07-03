Lower Garden District man facing litany of charges held relative against his will

The NOPD arrested Sean Carter, 24, on June 30 on numerous charges stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred in the 900 block of Saint Mary Street on June 29.

Carter was allegedly holding a family member, a 41-year-old man, against his will inside the residence. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Carter and a search warrant for the residence.

Detectives were able to persuade Carter to release the victim and to surrender himself, which he did without any further incident.

Upon executing the search warrant with the assistance of Sixth District Task Force officers, detectives located five firearms within the home, two which were reported stolen from outside of Orleans Parish. The search also revealed a substantial amount of narcotics including, but not limited, to approximately 970 Ecstasy pills and 6 ounces of cocaine.

Carter was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment while armed, five counts of of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of illegal possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession of stolen property, one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and one count of possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute.

He remains jailed on $356,000 bond, records show.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.