Lawn furniture theft in Leonidas caught on security camera

The NOPD is seeking to locate and identify a suspect in the investigation of a theft reported in the 8400 block of Willow Street on June 16.

At 10:18 p.m., the pictured intruder was seen scaling the front gate to gain access to the victim’s residence. While in the victim’s front yard, the unknown subject was seen removing both a lawn chair and small round table. The subject then fled the location on a bicycle with the items in an unknown direction.

The suspect has a tattoo on the upper right side of his back and top left arm. Additionally, the Nike tennis shoes he is wearing have reflective stripes on the back.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.