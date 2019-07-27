Homicide victim found in crashed car on Amelia Street

New Orleans police are investigating a homicide that took place in the 2200 block of Amelia Street early Saturday morning (July 27).

At around 1:52 a.m., Sixth District officers responded to a call of a vehicle that crashed into a wood utility pole. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male victim inside of a gray Chevrolet Camaro suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are still currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

Official cause of death and the victim’s name will be released upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Stephanie Gray is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.