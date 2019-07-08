Gunmen use semi-automatic weapons to steal car in Hollygrove

An armed carjacking was reported in Hollygrove on Saturday morning.

The victim, a 50-year-old man, had pulled over on Colapissa and Live Oak streets to get directions to his mother’s home at about 7:40 a.m. on Saturday, July 7, the police report states. Two men approached his car on both sides armed with semi-automatic weapons.

The gunmen ordered him to leave the vehicle with his wallet and cellphone inside. The victim complied. They fled in his car, a 2015 dark-blue Chevrolet Impala. The gunmen were accompanied by another man in a dark-gray four-door sport utility vehicle.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.