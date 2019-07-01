Dinner Club series for authentic creole cuisine begins with The Munch Factory

Eat NOLA Noir, hosts of Black Restaurant Week, and the New Orleans Multicultural Tourism Network will kick off “Dinner Club” showcasing “authentic creole cuisine” from around the city. The club series will visit a new restaurant each month, starting today (July 1) with The Munch Factory in the Lower Garden District.

“Join us as we explore the culinary scene in New Orleans and try new dishes, meet new people, and get full,” Eat NOLA Noir wrote of the event series.

The dinner will include a full serving of Authentic Creole Cuisine and unlimited buffet of menu items. The event takes place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at 1901 Sophie Wright Pl.

Dinner tickets and free club memberships are available at Eat NOLA Noir. Those interested can also sign up for information about upcoming Dinner Club meet-ups and food pop-ups.