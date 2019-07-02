Councilwoman to discuss proposed changes to short-term rental regulations

Governmental Affairs Committee Chair and District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer will present updates to the City Code relative to enforcement, permitting and fees for New Orleans’ Short Term Rental program.
You can read and review a short description of the proposed changes here or the ordinance (Cal. No. 32,691) here.
The Governmental Affairs Special Committee meeting is Wednesday, July 17 at 1 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers.
“This ordinance is a part of a comprehensive plan to update the City’s Short Term Rental program, protecting our culture and the fabric of our neighborhoods. We have worked with other Council offices, as well as staff with Safety and Permits, to come up with important changes to our laws to ensure the City can manage and enforce our STR regulations,” Palmer said in a press release. “As I have stated since the beginning, we want to give everyone the opportunity to be included in the process. I encourage residents to attend this special meeting to give public comment, or contact my office with any feedback you may have.”