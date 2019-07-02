Councilwoman to discuss proposed changes to short-term rental regulations

Governmental Affairs Committee Chair and District C Councilwoman Kristin Gisleson Palmer will present updates to the City Code relative to enforcement, permitting and fees for New Orleans’ Short Term Rental program.

You can read and review a short description of the proposed changes here or the ordinance (Cal. No. 32,691) here.

The Governmental Affairs Special Committee meeting is Wednesday, July 17 at 1 p.m. inside the City Council Chambers.