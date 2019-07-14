Armed robbery reported at gas station on South Claiborne Avenue

The Gasco Discount on South Claiborne Avenue was robbed Saturday evening, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

An armed man entered the convenience store through the front door on Saturday, July 13, at 5:35 p.m. and demanded money. The cashier handed over cash from the register, and the gunman fled.

The suspect is described as a 40- to 50-year-old black man from 5-foot-8 to 6 feet tall wearing a face mask with the Louisiana state logo on the front, a yellow rain jacket, khaki pants and black shoes.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.