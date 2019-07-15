Advertiser: Read, Learn, Explore Libraries this Month!



The New Orleans Public Library is offering hundreds of free and fun programs and activities this summer for children, teens, and adults. Our much-loved annual Summer Fun program includes Bob Ross Paint Parties, Nintendo Switch Gaming Sessions, and Audubon ZooMobile and runs through this Saturday, July 20. It is a celebration of reading and exploring all that the Library has to offer.

Summer Fun is designed to encourage the development of lifelong literacy for New Orleanians of all ages by providing them with exciting programs and reading rewards. While the program focuses on fun for all ages, there is a very serious reason that children and teens should participate.

Research shows that children and teens who do not read at least four grade-level books over the summer break will lose up to two months of reading skills. The Library fights this educational “summer slump” by providing activities and incentives to read, so we can help keep our youth from losing valuable skills over the summer.



Summer Fun Prizes, Raffles

Everyone who signs up for Summer Fun will earn a Registration Prize. Children and teens can earn prizes and raffle tickets for the Reading Challenge each time they read or are read to for 200 minutes, up to 1,000 minutes. For the BINGO Challenge, all ages can earn raffle tickets by completing activities and getting BINGO on their Summer Fun BINGO card. (This is also available at any Library location.)

Just a few of the many free and fun events include:

Children’s Events:

• Michelle’s Magical Poodles Programs

• Magic Shows with Irwin Royes “The World’s Smallest Magician”

• Professor Universe

Teen Events:

• Nintendo Switch Gaming Sessions

• Simple Coding with Ozobots Coding Robots

• Crafting with Heat-Fused Perler Beads

Adult Events:

• History of the Cocktail Presentations

• Bob Ross Paint Party

• New Orleans Street Name Spelling Bee

Registration and additional information about the program, including the full schedule of events, can be found at nolalibrary.org or at any Library location. Summer Fun is sponsored by the Friends of the New Orleans Public Library.