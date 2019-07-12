12-year-old arrested in shooting of woman

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in the shooting of a woman in the B.W. Cooper area, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The woman, 32, was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday, July 3, at 7:22 a.m. at a home in the 1400 block of South Roman Street. She is in critical condition, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.