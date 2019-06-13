Woman robbed at gunpoint getting out of her car in Lower Garden District

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Thursday morning on St. Charles Avenue in the Lower Garden District, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, 36, was getting out of her car in the 1700 block of St. Charles at 2:23 a.m. on Thursday, June 13, when she was approached by two men, the police report states. They demanded her belongings while pointing a handgun at her. She gave them her cellphone and purse.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.