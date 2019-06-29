Vehicle burglaries caught on video

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for multiple suspects wanted for Uptown vehicle burglaries.

The incidents occurred on June 25 around 3 a.m. A small, silver sport utility vehicle was used to commit vehicle burglaries in the Second District. There appears to be at least five perpetrators, possibly three male and two female.

Security camera video of the incident can be viewed here.

If you have any information regarding this incident or these suspects please notify Second District detectives at 504-658-6020 or anonymously with Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.