Uptown Swingers to close out second-line season on Sunday

The Uptown Swingers will parade Sunday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. through the Freret, Uptown, Milan, Central City, Hoffman Triangle and Broadmoor neighborhoods. Lineup is at 3 p.m.
It’s the last second-line before the clubs take a break for the summer. The second-line season will start up again at the end of August.
START: 4622 Loyola Ave.
Proceed down Loyola Avenue
Right on Valence Street
Right on Magnolia Street (stop at Buck’s House)
Left on Napoleon Avenue
Right on S. Claiborne Avenue
Right on Washington Avenue (stop at Purple Rain)
Left on Dryades Street
Left on Philip Street
Right on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard
Left on Jackson Avenue (stop at Kings Fashion)
Right on S. Prieur Street
Left on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
Left on S. Dorgenois Street
Left on Washington Avenue
END: Washington Avenue and S. Rocheblave Street (disband at Tapps II & Fox Bar)
Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event. RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.