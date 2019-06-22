Uptown Swingers to close out second-line season on Sunday

The Uptown Swingers will parade Sunday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. through the Freret, Uptown, Milan, Central City, Hoffman Triangle and Broadmoor neighborhoods. Lineup is at 3 p.m.

It’s the last second-line before the clubs take a break for the summer. The second-line season will start up again at the end of August.

START: 4622 Loyola Ave.

Proceed down Loyola Avenue

Right on Valence Street

Right on Magnolia Street (stop at Buck’s House)

Left on Napoleon Avenue

Right on S. Claiborne Avenue

Right on Washington Avenue (stop at Purple Rain)

Left on Dryades Street

Left on Philip Street

Right on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

Left on Jackson Avenue (stop at Kings Fashion)

Right on S. Prieur Street

Left on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Left on S. Dorgenois Street

Left on Washington Avenue

END: Washington Avenue and S. Rocheblave Street (disband at Tapps II & Fox Bar)

Traffic will be restricted along the route depicted below. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event. RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.