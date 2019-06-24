Two stabbings reported Monday in Central City

Two aggravated batteries by cutting, one involving a beer bottle and another a knife, occurred just moments apart at different locations in Central City, according to reports from the New Orleans Police Department.

In the first, a woman was cut with a beer bottle during a fight with another woman at Erato and South Saratoga streets.

The two were arguing just before 12:45 a.m. on Monday, June 24, when one woman produced a beer bottle and used it to stab the 39-year-old victim in the left shoulder, the police report said. She was treated at a nearby emergency room.

The suspect is described as light-complexioned black woman, known as Dejanae, who is about 5-foot 6-inches and 175 pounds with long braided hair.

In the second incident, a man and woman were arguing in the 2000 block of Felicity Street just after 12:45 a.m. The woman retrieved a knife and cut the victim, a 34-year-old male, once, police said.

He was treated at the scene by emergency medical services. A suspect, Emily Hines, 29, was apprehended at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.