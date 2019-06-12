This Week at The Broad: They May Be Dead, But They Still Want Coffee & Cigarettes

Sponsored by

What’s your favorite zombie movie? The beauty about the zombie movie is that it’s a genre that can seamlessly morph into other genres with ease. You’ve had zombie rom-coms, zombie musicals, zombie mockumentaries, and you even have zombie adaptations of selected works of Shakespeare. This week, we invite you to check out a zombie movie by a legend of independent cinema.

THE DEAD DON’T DIE is the newest work from director Jim Jarmusch, a man much more known for dry humor than blood and guts. Expect this zombie film to shy away from excessive dismemberment in favor of being a satire of the state of America these days.

It is no exaggeration to say that this is the greatest cast ever assembled in a zombie movie. Bill Murray, Chloë Sevigny, Adam Driver, and yes, RZA are just some of the huge names assembled to dead with the dead walking the earth. You can catch it at The Broad starting this Friday.

ROCKETMAN, THE SECRET LIFE OF PETS 2, and ALADDIN all remain in our lineup for this week. Next week we will bringing back Woody, Buzz, and all the rest of the gang for TOY STORY 4. Tickets for its opening week are already on sale. If films about music are your thing, then stick around for July when we bring BABYLON, THE CURE LIVE IN HYDE PARK, and BETWEEN ME AND MY MIND to The Broad all in the same week for your listening and viewing enjoyment.

BYOB(aby) will be showing GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS this week. This infant-friendly show will be on Thursday at 11 AM and will feature sushi from Asuka available for pre-order on our website. With the lights turned up and the sound turned down it is a perfect way to bring your baby to the cinema in a stress-free environment.

Thanks again for reading, and we’ll see you at the movies!

