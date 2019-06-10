Theft of porch furniture caught on video

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man wanted in the theft of porch furniture in the East Carrollton neighborhood.

The incident occurred on May 29 at 3:56 p.m. in the 1100 block of Dublin Street, the police report says. A security camera video shows a man riding up to the victim’s residence on a red-and-black bicycle pulling a red wagon, walking to the side of the victim’s residence and jumping onto the front porch. He then removed two wicker chairs and a small wicker table, police said.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact Detective Sa’Brina James or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.