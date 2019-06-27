Teenager indicted for murder in 14-year-old’s Hollygrove shooting death

A 16-year-old juvenile accused of fatally shooting a 14-year-old boy in Hollygrove in February was indicted Thursday, District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office announced.

The teenager was charged with the second-degree murder of JaMichael Frith in the indictment handed up by an Orleans Parish grand jury. If convicted of the murder, he would face a mandatory lifetime prison sentence, but with the possibility of parole eligibility after 25 years.

New Orleans police said Frith was found shot to death on the porch of a home in the 8400 block of Oleander Street, around 12:50 a.m. on Feb. 28. The teen sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including a fatal shot to the head.

Criminal District Judge Camille Buras deferred the setting of bond for the judge to whom the case is randomly allotted.

Assistant District Attorney Inga Petrovich presented the case to the grand jury.