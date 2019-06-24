Teen injured in Hoffman Triangle shooting

A shooting in the Hoffman Triangle neighborhood Sunday night left a teenager injured, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 19-year-old male, was standing with friends in the 3000 block of Toledano Street at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, when he heard shots fired. He was struck twice by the gunfire.

The teen is listed in stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.