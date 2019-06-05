Suspects sought in theft of motor scooter in Garden District

The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating and identifying two suspects seen in video surveillance in the theft of a motor scooter May 16 in the 2800 block of Annunciation Street.

The victim last observed her white 2013 Buddy motor scooter bearing Louisiana license plate MC542340 on May 15 at about 10 p.m. parked in front of her residence in the 2800 block of Annunciation Street. When she returned to the location at about 7:55 a.m. on May 16, she discovered her scooter was missing.

At 12:57 a.m. on May 16, video surveillance captured footage of the two pictured subjects at the location and taking the victim’s scooter.

Surveillance video of this incident can be viewed at this link.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident or the pictured subjects is asked to contact NOPD Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 877-903-STOP.