Suspects sought in theft from front porch

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two women wanted in a front-porch theft in the Audubon area of Uptown.

On May 18, at 5:44 p.m., two woman got out of a blue station wagon in the 900 block of Octavia Street, according to security camera video. They walked onto a front porch, took a 3-by-4-foot mirror that was on the porch and carried it to the car, placing it in the back, police say.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Sa’Brina James or any Second District detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.