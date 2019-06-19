Suspects sought in credit card theft

The NOPD is seeking assistance from the public in identifying and locating the pictured suspects in a theft by fraud incident that occurred in the Sixth District.

On June 10, the victim’s vehicle was burglarized while parked in the 2200 block of Carondelet Street. Several credit cards were reportedly taken from the vehicle.

On June 11, the victim observed fraudulent charges on his credit card. Through the course of the investigation, a man and woman were observed on surveillance video using one of the victim’s credit cards at a business located in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding the wanted subjects is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.