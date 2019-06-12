Suspect sought in fire, burglary at Metro PCS store on Carrollton

The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a suspect in a business burglary and negligent arson Sunday on South Carrollton Avenue in the Hollygrove area.

The incident occurred Sunday, June 9, at 8:27 a.m. in the 3400 block of South Carrollton Avenue. A stolen black Mazda pickup was used to smash the front of the Metro PCS store, where the driver stole items from inside the business.

After the crash, the pickup caught fire and ignited the building, which housed three businesses. The businesses and strip mall structure sustained significant fire, smoke and structural damage.

The suspect is described as a male with medium-length hair styled in dreadlocks. He was wearing a white-and-black long-sleeved shirt, dark pants, a light-colored beanie with an orange or brown fuzzy pom on top, dark flip-flop sandals, white socks and a black backpack.

Anyone with information on this incident and the identity and whereabouts of the wanted subject is asked to contact any Second District Detective at 504-658-6020 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 877-903-7867.