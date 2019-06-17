Sucré suddenly closes its doors after 13 years on Magazine in the Garden District

The upscale sweet shop Sucré unexpectedly and permanently closed its doors on Monday. Customers stopping in for a morning pastry were greeted with a stark sign on the door: “Permanently closed. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The company known for its colorful macaroons and other whimsical creations posted this message on its website, in simple black and white:

To Sucre fans and supporters,

It is with deep sadness that we have to announce the closing of SUCRE as of Monday June 17, 2019. Throughout the years, we have appreciated each of you. Your smiles and patronage have been priceless. Thank you for your business and your support. Know that the Sucre’ Family holds you dear. Stay Sweet!

Please Note: Sucre will work diligently to return payment for any order that has been placed on our website within the last 72 hours. These orders will not be processed and all funds will be returned to purchaser. We thank each of you once again.

Sincerely,

The Sucre Team

Sucré opened its first store on Magazine Street in 2006, charming customers with imaginative pastries, chocolates and gelato. Its shimmering king cakes became a Carnival staple.

Riding a wave of popularity, it opened stores in the French Quarter and in Lakeside Shopping Center in Metairie.

All three locations closed Monday, leaving customers across the metro area saddened and shocked.

But the news was more shocking for the company’s 50 or so employees who, according to a report on NOLA.com by Todd Price, were told at a 9 a.m. meeting in the parking lot of the confectionery’s central kitchen in Mid-City.

The announcement follows the abrupt resignation in August of co-founder Tariq Hanna amid sexual harassment allegations from Sucré employees.