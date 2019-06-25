Shooting in Central City leaves man wounded

The NOPD is investigating an aggravated battery by shooting in the 2400 block of Seventh Street, according to a report sent out at about 9:05 a.m.

Initial reports show a male victim was found Tuesday morning in the 2400 block of Seventh Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported via private conveyance to a local hospital.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.