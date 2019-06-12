Police blotter: Two armed robberies at gas stations, cellphone snatching near Tulane

The suspect in an armed robbery of a driver at a gas pump Tuesday evening was arrested while playing video poker, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Police apprehended Stephen West, 40, in the robbery of a 23-year-old woman who was inside her car in the 2000 block of South Claiborne Avenue. At 6:38 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, the woman was in her car at a gas pump when a man approached her and lifted his shirt, revealing what appeared to be a gun.

The gunman then grabbed cash from her hand and fled to a nearby video poker room on South Claiborne. Police soon after found West at a video poker machine and arrested him.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Cellphone theft in university area

New Orleans Police Department officers arrested a robbery suspect Tuesday night near Tulane University.

A 20-year-old woman was in the 1200 block of Broadway at about 9:30 p.m. when a man grabbed her, went inside her purse and took her cellphone, the NOPD reports. Police later arrested Travis Legendre, 39, in the incident.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Armed robbery at Brothers Food Mart

The Brothers Food Mart on South Jefferson Davis Parkway was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Two men entered the business at 1308 Jeff Davis in the Gert Town area at 5:50 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12, wearing ski masks and black clothing, the police report states. They were armed with handguns and went from register to register removing cash. They both fled the store and gas station with the cash.

Further details were not immediately available.