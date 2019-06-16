Police blotter: Cash grabbed from child, tip jar stolen from bar

A 13-year-old boy was robbed of $20 in the Milan area mid-day on Saturday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim was counting his money as he was walking in the 1700 block of Louisiana Avenue, near Carondelet Street, on Saturday at 11:42 a.m., the police report states, when a man walked up from behind and snatched the cash from his hand.

Armed robbery in Central City

The NOPD reported that two men stole the tip jar from a Central City bar at gunpoint on Saturday.

The men entered the establishment in the 2000 block of Washington Avenue just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, the police report states. One man walked behind the bar, where he pointed his gun at a 53-year-old man and demanded money. The second man ordered the patrons into the bathroom, then grabbed the tip jar. Both men then fled the location.

The gunman who was behind the bar is described as a heavyset black man wearing a black shirt and blue-jean shorts. The man who took the tip jar is described as a black male with a medium build and light complexion wearing a white tank top and blue jeans.

Further details on these incidents were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.