Police blotter: Armed robbery at Shell station on Carrollton; stabbing in Fontainebleau

The Shell gas station at South Carrollton Avenue and Earhart Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint early Monday, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

Two armed men entered the 24-hour business at 5:08 a.m. and pointed their weapons at the cashier, demanding cash. The cashier complied, and the gunmen fled down Oleander Street.

Stabbing in Fontainebleau

A man was arrested Sunday night in an aggravated battery in the Fontainebleau neighborhood, according to New Orleans police.

A 51-year-old man was arguing with Peter Geraci, 32, at a home in the 3600 block of State Street Drive, the police report says. At 9:24, according to the NOPD, Geraci reportedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed the victim four times.

The victim was transported to a hospital via EMS and is listed in stable condition. Geraci was arrested at the scene.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.