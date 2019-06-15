Perfect Gentlemen to second-line on Father’s Day

The 2019 Perfect Gentlemen’s Father’s Day second-line is set for Sunday, June 16. This year, the Perfect Women, Unexpected Rebels and Brothers of Change will be second-lining with the group.

The Perfect Gentlemen parades twice annually so the group can honor the city’s fathers with a Father’s Day second-line. The social aid and pleasure club is run by a father-son duo, Travis Lyons and his son T-Lyons.

The second-line starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 7 p.m. The Hoffman Triangle, Faubourg Lafayette, Garden District and Central City neighborhoods will be affected.

Route:

START: 2811 Jackson Avenue and Willow Street (King’s Fashion)

Proceed down Jackson Avenue

Left on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard (stop at Youth Center)

Right on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Right on St. Charles Avenue

Right on Washington Avenue (stop at Purple Rain)

Right on S. Claiborne Avenue

Right on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

Right on Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard

END: 2043 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd.

Traffic will be restricted along the route. Expect road closures and traffic delays during the event.

RTA routes may experience delays or detours during the event. All RTA service alerts, updates, and detours can also be accessed by downloading the RTA’s GoMobile app. To learn more, visit www.norta.com or call Ride Line at 504-248-3900.