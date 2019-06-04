Woman robbed at gunpoint on St. Charles; man knocked out, robbed on Tchoupitoulas

Armed robbery on St. Charles

A woman was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday on St. Charles Avenue in the Garden District, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

The victim, a 32-year-old woman, went to 2200 block of St. Charles Ave. at 12:36 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, to drop off cash when a man approached her car pointing a gun and demanding money. She handed over the cash and drove away.

The gunman is described as a tall black man with a dark complexion and thin build wearing a yellow T-shirt and dark jeans.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Sixth District station at 504-658-6060 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.

Robbery on Tchoupitoulas

A pedestrian was robbed Saturday afternoon near the Hansen’s Sno-Bliz on Tchoupitoulas Street, the New Orleans Police Department reported.

A 23-year-old man was walking in the 4800 block of Tchoupitoulas on Saturday, June 1, at about 1:30 p.m. when he was attacked from behind and lost consciousness, the police report states.

When he came to, he discovered his vehicle, keys, chain and cellphone were missing. He went to his home, then to the 2nd District police station to report the incident.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.