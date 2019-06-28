NOPD seeks suspect in home burglary

The New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Jaymalis Falls, 22, in the investigation of a simple burglary that occurred on May 17 in the 2600 block of Dryades Street.

At about 7:30 p.m., the two victims left their residence at about 7:30 p.m., with all doors believed to have been locked and secured. Upon their return at about 8:45 p.m., one of the victims noticed his laptop missing from the living room coffee table.

Upon a search of the home, the victims also learned that a laptop computer belonging to another roommate was missing from the bedroom and a visual gaming headset was also missing from the same bedroom.

NOPD Sixth District detectives identified Falls as a suspect in this incident and obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the whereabouts of Jaymalis Falls is asked to contact NOPD SixthD istrict detectives at 504-658-6060, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.