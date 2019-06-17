NOPD officer shot in shoulder on Prytania

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left an officer wounded early Monday.

The NOPD was shot in the left shoulder during an incident in the 4800 block of Prytania Street and was transported to a local hospital, the NOPD reported at about 6:15 a.m. on Monday, June 17.

Further details were not immediately available. Anyone with information is urged to call the NOPD Second District station at 504-658-6020 to speak to a detective, or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 to leave an anonymous tip that could be eligible for a cash reward.